Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.24.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

