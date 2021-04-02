Morgan Stanley Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $165.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.
Shares of GTLS opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.