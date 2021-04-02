Morgan Stanley Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $165.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of GTLS opened at $145.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

