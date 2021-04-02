Morgan Stanley Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $58.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Thursday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 78,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

