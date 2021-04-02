Morgan Stanley Has $104.81 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Zimmer Biomet worth $104,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

