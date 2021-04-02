Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

