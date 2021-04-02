Morgan Stanley Boosts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $46.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $80,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

