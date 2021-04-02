Morgan Stanley Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $50.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $59.52 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

