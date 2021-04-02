Morgan Stanley Acquires 179,638 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $108,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $123.94 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

