Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $242.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.80 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,999 shares of company stock valued at $116,227,764. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $14.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 495,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,409. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.11 and its 200-day moving average is $336.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.