MonetaryUnit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,522.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $31,522.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002590 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00305239 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,257,604 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

