Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. On average, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

