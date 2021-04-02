Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $183,107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,483,000 after purchasing an additional 356,183 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,616,120 shares of company stock valued at $817,660,040. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

