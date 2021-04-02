MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.