Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MMSMY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.