Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,173,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 791,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,737.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

