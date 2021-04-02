Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

AVO stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

