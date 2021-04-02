Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379,218.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $669.83 or 0.01119667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $379,218.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00063858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.60 or 0.00325292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00752832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 58,986 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

