Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.54 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $30.54 million and approximately $833,742.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $17.34 or 0.00028954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00063987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00331313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.74 or 0.00759244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,761,300 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

