Mining Core Coin (MCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,944.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Mining Core Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $44,269.33 and approximately $22,944.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Token Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

