MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $5.47 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

