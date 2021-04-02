Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

