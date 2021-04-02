Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,435,397.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $134,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,908 shares of company stock worth $717,981 in the last 90 days. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

