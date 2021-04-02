MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $703.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.75. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $109.39 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

