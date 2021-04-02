Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,770,185,000 after buying an additional 3,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,641,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $810,018,000 after buying an additional 2,224,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.36 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

