Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

