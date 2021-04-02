Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.