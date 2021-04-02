Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.