Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.