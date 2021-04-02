Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

