Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

