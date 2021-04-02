Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

