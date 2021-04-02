Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.50.

Shares of MX opened at C$47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$16.74 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

