MetaHash (MHC) Price Up 100.8% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $94.70 million and $4.99 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 100.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00327968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00760057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00029860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,635,640,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,465,953,419 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

