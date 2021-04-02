Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $947.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.70 million and the highest is $961.18 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Meritor has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

