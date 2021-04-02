McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,603,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. The company had a trading volume of 691,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $226.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.