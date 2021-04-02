McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

