McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.97-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.049-6.161 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion.

Separately, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

