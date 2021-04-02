McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 26th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

