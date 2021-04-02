McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 26th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.
