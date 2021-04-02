MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 824,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 557.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 291,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

