Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.14. Approximately 6,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 591,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

