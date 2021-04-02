Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,145.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. Markel has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,031.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after buying an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,846,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.