Mark A. Pallot Sells 1,574 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Mills stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

