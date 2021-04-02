Mariner LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.