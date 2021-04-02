Mariner LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

