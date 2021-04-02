Mariner LLC Purchases 673 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

