Mariner LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

VIAC stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.