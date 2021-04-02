Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 10,030 TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,698,000 after buying an additional 63,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.