Mariner LLC Acquires 5,315 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

