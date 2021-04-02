Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given New $3.75 Price Target at CIBC

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MGDPF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

