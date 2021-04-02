Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.48. 11,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

